Subsignal unveil new line-up for album number six

Munich-based German/Dutch prog rock quintet Subsignal have announced that they will release their new album, A Poetry Of Rain, through Gentle Art Of Music/Soulfood on September 22.

The new album, the band's sixth release, is also their first for five years, and sees the arrival of a new bass player, Dutchman Martijn Horsten. You can watch a video trailer for the new album below.

"That again had to do with the pandemic," guitarist Markus Steffen explains for the delay between albums. "Existential anxieties crept in. As a result, long-time bassist Ralf Schwager left the band. With Martijn Horsten from Rotterdam, however, a worthy replacement was quickly found. Nevertheless, the ten songs are full of longing and a good portion of melancholy.

"This very unique mood, which seems soothing and melancholic in equal measure, of course has a lot to do with the exceptional times during the Corona pandemic," addas Steffen of the sound of the new album. "The virus has led - inevitably - to changes in all of our everyday lives. Deep down, the album title pursues a poetic aspiration. But nostalgia also plays a decisive role. With A Poetry Of Rain we pursue the 'cultivation of sadness', just like the poets during the Renaissance, without ever falling into bottomless gloom. We try to transfer this claim into the current century."

A Poetry Of Rain features guest appearances from RPWL vocalist and keyboardist Yogi Lang and Damanek multi-instrumentalist Marek Arnold, and will be available on green and yellow 180g vinyl, CD digibook and digtially. You can see the album art and tracklisting below.

The band will be playing the following dates on Germany and Holland in October.

12 Oct: GER Munich Backstage Club

13 Oct : GER Oberhausen Zentrum Altenberg

14 Oct: GE Rüsselsheim Das Rind

20 Oct: GER Stuttgart Club Zentral

21 Oct: NED Hengelo Metropool

22 Oct: GER Bremen,Meisenfrei

Subsignal: A Poetry Of Rain

1. A Poetry Of Rain

2. The Art Of Giving In

3. Marigold

4. Sliver (The Sheltered Garden)

5. Impasse

6. Embers Part II: Water Wings

7. Melencolia One

8. A Wound Is A Place To Let The Light In

9. The Last Of Its Kind

10. A Room On The Edge Of Forever (Bonustrack, only on CD & Streaming)