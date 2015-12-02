Striker unleash Too Late video

Striker have released a video of Too Late. It’s taken from the band’s forthcoming album Stand In The Fire, the fan-funded follow-up to last year’s City Of Gold. Inspired by bands like Iron Maiden, the new album is described as “a record packed with incredible riffs and colossal anthems, all laced together with epic harmonies”.
“Obviously, performance videos are great for capturing a feel for the band,” says guitarist Tim Brown. “We’ll be heading out to play in Europe, South America and North America soon and we really wanted to give people a teaser of what our new and improved show will bring. We love making our Keg Saga videos (a new instalment is in planning now…), which is basically Power Rangers where evil keg monsters have taken over the universe and we have to fight back, but at the same time who doesn’t enjoy big hair, big moves, flashy guitars, and a hell of a lot of slow motion? If we make another performance video we will have pyro, we swear!”
Too Late is available as a free download from CDBaby, while Stand In The Fire album is released on February 26, and can be pre-ordered now. Striker’s European tour starts in February (dates below).
Track Listing
Phoenix Lights
Out for Blood
Too Late
Stand in the Fire
The Iron Never Lies
Escape from Shred City
Outlaw
Locked In
United
Better Times
One Life
**Striker 2016 European Tour
**Feb 05: Barcelona, Razz 2
Feb 06: Madrid, Arena
Feb 07: Murcia, Garaje
Feb 10: Paris, Divan Du Monde
Feb 11: Siegburg, Kubana
Feb 12: Prague, Nove Chelmice
Feb 13: Cham, L.A. Café
Feb 14: Hamburg, Logo
Feb 16: Hannover, Musikzentrum
Feb 17: Saarbrücken, Garage
Feb 18: Stuttgart, LKA
Feb 19: Pratteln, Z7
Feb 20: München, HM’s Calling
Feb 21: Budapest, Barba Negra
Feb 23: Wien, Szene
Feb 24: Cracov, tba
Feb 25: Berlin, K17
Feb 26: Würzburg, Posthalle
Feb 27: Essen, Turock
Feb 28: Vosselaar, Biebob