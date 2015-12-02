Striker unleash Too Late video

Striker have released a video of Too Late. It’s taken from the band’s forthcoming album Stand In The Fire, the fan-funded follow-up to last year’s City Of Gold. Inspired by bands like Iron Maiden, the new album is described as “a record packed with incredible riffs and colossal anthems, all laced together with epic harmonies”.

“Obviously, performance videos are great for capturing a feel for the band,” says guitarist Tim Brown. “We’ll be heading out to play in Europe, South America and North America soon and we really wanted to give people a teaser of what our new and improved show will bring. We love making our Keg Saga videos (a new instalment is in planning now…), which is basically Power Rangers where evil keg monsters have taken over the universe and we have to fight back, but at the same time who doesn’t enjoy big hair, big moves, flashy guitars, and a hell of a lot of slow motion? If we make another performance video we will have pyro, we swear!”

Too Late is available as a free download from CDBaby, while Stand In The Fire album is released on February 26, and can be pre-ordered now. Striker’s European tour starts in February (dates below).

Track Listing

Phoenix Lights

Out for Blood

Too Late

Stand in the Fire

The Iron Never Lies

Escape from Shred City

Outlaw

Locked In

United

Better Times

One Life

**Striker 2016 European Tour

**Feb 05: Barcelona, Razz 2

Feb 06: Madrid, Arena

Feb 07: Murcia, Garaje

Feb 10: Paris, Divan Du Monde

Feb 11: Siegburg, Kubana

Feb 12: Prague, Nove Chelmice

Feb 13: Cham, L.A. Café

Feb 14: Hamburg, Logo

Feb 16: Hannover, Musikzentrum

Feb 17: Saarbrücken, Garage

Feb 18: Stuttgart, LKA

Feb 19: Pratteln, Z7

Feb 20: München, HM’s Calling

Feb 21: Budapest, Barba Negra

Feb 23: Wien, Szene

Feb 24: Cracov, tba

Feb 25: Berlin, K17

Feb 26: Würzburg, Posthalle

Feb 27: Essen, Turock

Feb 28: Vosselaar, Biebob