Streams today from Richard Thompson, Haze, Jordan Rudess and more

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Haze

The neo-proggers will be performing live this afternoon from their garden, via their Facebook page of course, at 3pm (BST)

Richard Thompson

The esteemed folk rocker will be performing an exclusive lockdown session for the Royal Albert Hall today at 7.30pm (BST)

Portals

The post and math rock promoters will be hosting a quiz to raise money for the Save Our Venues campaign today from their Facebook page at 8pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with a solo concert at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on