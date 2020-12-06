Strawbs announce new album Settlement

UK prog legends Strawbs have announced they will release their latest album, Settlement, through Cherry Red Records on February 26. The follow-up to 2017's The Ferryman's Curse has been produced by Blue Weaver who played with Strawbs and Bee Gees in their 1970s heydays. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

The recording was coordinated from Weaver’s studio in Germany, where he now lives. Strawbs are David Cousins, Dave Lambert, Chas Cronk, Dave Bainbridge, and Tony Fernandez who last played together at Strawbs 50th Anniversary Weekend in Lakewood, New Jersey in April 2019.

“Settlement is something extraordinary," says Strawbs mainman Dave Cousins. "I can’t think of another band who can go from metal grunge to the lilt of an Irish ghost story - or from a song in 6/8 time to singing in 4/4 over a 5/4 backbeat - in half an hour.

“The lyrics reflect the times we have been living through: ‘Once we went dancing through quicksilver days’, or ‘What the autocrats are selling you is Sturm und Drang’, or ‘All bear witness, come together, we are everyone’. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved.”

Guests on Settlement include John Ford, another former member of Strawbs, who lives in New York, singer Cathryn Craig and bass player Schalk Joubert, with whom David Cousins performed in South Africa at the beginning of the year.

“Strawbs dusted off their instruments and set up the necessary technology to make it happen - ranging from state-of-the-art recording equipment to an ironing board," adds Weaver. "It is unprecedented that a recording of this quality could be made without a single face to face meeting. There comes a time when every Settlement is due!”

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Strawbs: Settlement

1. Settlement

2. Strange Times

3. Judgement Day

4. Each Manner of Man

5. The Visit

6. Flying Free

7. Quicksilver Days

8. We Are Everyone

9. Chorale

10. Champion Jack

11. Better Days12. Liberty