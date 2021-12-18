Strawbs Dave Cousins withdraws from live performance

Strawbs mainman Dave Cousins has announced that he is to withdraw from live band shows for the foreseeable future due to health issues.

After more than fifty years of performing his songs around the world to thousands of fans, a series of recent hospitalisations has meant all live acoustic and electric Strawbs shows will not proceed as planned in 2022.

“This has been a tough year for me with my health issues," Cousins said in a short statement. "It started at the end of March with surgery for a full-knee replacement; six months later I could walk freely for the first time in several years.

"However, in November I went into hospital for a routine stent change. This was rapidly followed by a priority operation which will require an indeterminate period of recovery. I have become acutely aware that I must put my health first.”

Cousins will now concentrate on writing and recording new music for the Esoteric/Cherry Red labels. The band’s released their latest album Settlement in 2020.

Anyone who bought tickets for all affected Acoustic and Electric Strawbs shows is eligible for a refund at the point of purchase.

"I wish all in the extended Strawbs family well for Christmas and the New Year," Cousins adds.