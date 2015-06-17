Stones to launch 1971 club show DVD

The Rolling Stones will next week release a show filmed at London’s Marquee Club in 1971.

The eight-song performance was recorded for broadcast on US TV and took place weeks before the release of classic album Sticky Fingers.

Producers Eagle Rock say: “It was an intimate, rare club appearance and very little footage has been released – until now. It’s a must-own DVD for any Stones fan, featuring carefully restored footage and sound mixed to perfection by Bob Clearmountain, including 5.1 surround sound on the DVD and SD Blu-ray formats.”

The Rolling Stones From The Vault: The Marquee Live In 1971 arrives on June 22, just after the deluxe reissue of Sticky Fingers. Mick Jagger and co are currently touring the US.

Tracklist

Live With Me Dead Flowers I Got The Blues Let It Rock Midnight Rambler (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction Bitch Brown Sugar

Bonus tracks

I Got The Blues Take 1 I Got The Blues Take 2 Bitch Take 1 Bitch Take 2 Brown Sugar, Top Of The Pops, 1971

Jun 17: Nashville LP Field

Jun 20: Pittsburgh Heinz Field

Jun 23: Milwaukee Summerfest

Jun 27: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium

Jul 01: Raleigh Carter-Finlay Stadium

Jul 04: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Jul 08: Detroit Comerica Park

Jul 11: Buffalo Ralph Wilson Stadium

Jul 15: Quebec Festival d’Ete