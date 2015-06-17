Stones to launch 1971 club show DVD

The Rolling Stones will next week release a show filmed at London’s Marquee Club in 1971.
The eight-song performance was recorded for broadcast on US TV and took place weeks before the release of classic album Sticky Fingers.
Producers Eagle Rock say: “It was an intimate, rare club appearance and very little footage has been released – until now. It’s a must-own DVD for any Stones fan, featuring carefully restored footage and sound mixed to perfection by Bob Clearmountain, including 5.1 surround sound on the DVD and SD Blu-ray formats.”
The Rolling Stones From The Vault: The Marquee Live In 1971 arrives on June 22, just after the deluxe reissue of Sticky Fingers. Mick Jagger and co are currently touring the US.
Tracklist
Live With Me
Dead Flowers
I Got The Blues
Let It Rock
Midnight Rambler
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Bitch
Brown Sugar
Bonus tracks
I Got The Blues Take 1
I Got The Blues Take 2
Bitch Take 1
Bitch Take 2
Brown Sugar, Top Of The Pops, 1971
US tour dates
Jun 17: Nashville LP Field
Jun 20: Pittsburgh Heinz Field
Jun 23: Milwaukee Summerfest
Jun 27: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium
Jul 01: Raleigh Carter-Finlay Stadium
Jul 04: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Jul 08: Detroit Comerica Park
Jul 11: Buffalo Ralph Wilson Stadium
Jul 15: Quebec Festival d’Ete