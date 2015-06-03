Stones reveal Brown Sugar with Clapton

The Rolling Stones have revealed a previously unheard version of Brown Sugar, featuring a guest appearance by Eric Clapton.

It’s one of the bonus tracks on the upcoming reissue of 1971 album Sticky Fingers, which arrives on June 8.

The band say Clapton’s slide guitar was recorded during an “impromptu performance at a birthday party for Keith Richards” in 1970.

Mick Jagger and co are currently touring the US, where last week they performed Hang On Sloopy for the first time in 49 years. The track was part of their shows in the 1960s, but didn’t reappear until they played Columbus, Ohio, last week. The state made the track their official song in 1985, and the Columbus audience joined in on the chorus with their traditional chant.

Guitarist Ronnie Wood recently stated the band were at the top of their game, saying: “We are better live now. I don’t know what’s happened. We’re going to explode one day, I think.”

The tour continues:

Jun 06: Dallas AT&T Stadium

Jun 09: Atlanta Bobby Dodd Stadium

Jun 12: Orlando Citrus Bowl

Jun 17: Nashville LP Field

Jun 20: Pittsburgh Heinz Field

Jun 23: Milwaukee Summerfest

Jun 27: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium

Jul 01: Raleigh Carter-Finlay Stadium

Jul 04: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Jul 08: Detroit Comerica Park

Jul 11: Buffalo Ralph Wilson Stadium

Jul 15: Quebec Festival d’Ete