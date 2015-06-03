Stones reveal Brown Sugar with Clapton

The Rolling Stones have revealed a previously unheard version of Brown Sugar, featuring a guest appearance by Eric Clapton.
It’s one of the bonus tracks on the upcoming reissue of 1971 album Sticky Fingers, which arrives on June 8.
The band say Clapton’s slide guitar was recorded during an “impromptu performance at a birthday party for Keith Richards” in 1970.
Mick Jagger and co are currently touring the US, where last week they performed Hang On Sloopy for the first time in 49 years. The track was part of their shows in the 1960s, but didn’t reappear until they played Columbus, Ohio, last week. The state made the track their official song in 1985, and the Columbus audience joined in on the chorus with their traditional chant.
Guitarist Ronnie Wood recently stated the band were at the top of their game, saying: “We are better live now. I don’t know what’s happened. We’re going to explode one day, I think.”
The tour continues:
Jun 06: Dallas AT&T Stadium
Jun 09: Atlanta Bobby Dodd Stadium
Jun 12: Orlando Citrus Bowl
Jun 17: Nashville LP Field
Jun 20: Pittsburgh Heinz Field
Jun 23: Milwaukee Summerfest
Jun 27: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium
Jul 01: Raleigh Carter-Finlay Stadium
Jul 04: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Jul 08: Detroit Comerica Park
Jul 11: Buffalo Ralph Wilson Stadium
Jul 15: Quebec Festival d’Ete