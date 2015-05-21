Stones play secret Sticky show

The Rolling Stones played a secret show in Los Angeles last night, ahead of their US tour.

Mick Jagger and co performed classic album Sticky Fingers in full – although not in order – alongside a collection of hits in the 1200-capacity Fonda Theatre.

The event sold out within minutes of being announced at noon.

Earlier this week frontman Jagger was asked whether he suffered from pre-show nerves, and replied: “I don’t really get nervous – I get excited. Before the first show of a tour sometimes I get anxious. Anything can go wrong, there’s things than can happen. But I’m not really nervous.”

Sticky Fingers is to be re-released next month in a range of formats including deluxe box set, super-deluxe box set, vinyl, CD and download. The Stones’ 15-date US tour begins on May 24 (Sunday).

Stones LA setlist

Start Me Up

When The Whip Comes Down

All Down The Line

Sway

Dead Flowers

Wild Horses

Sister Morphine

You Gotta Move

Bitch

Can’t You Hear Me Knocking

I Got The Blues

Moonlight Mile

Brown Sugar

Rock Me Baby

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Can’t Turn You Loose