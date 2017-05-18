Stone Sour’s Corey Taylor plays acoustic version of Song #3

Corey Taylor was a recent guest on Star FM 87.9 show Maximum Rock.

While in the studio, the Stone Sour frontman performed an acoustic version of the band’s new track Song #3 from upcoming album Hydrograd.

The follow-up to House Of Gold & Bones Part 2 will be released on June 30 via Roadrunner Records, with Taylor, Josh Rand, Roy Mayorga, Johny Chow and Christian Martucci unveiling a video for Fabuless last month.

Watch Taylor perform the track below.

It’s also been confirmed that Taylor will appear on upcoming Viceland TV show The Therapist, where the Slipknot leader opens up on his traumas of his past.

Taylor says in a trailer for the show: “The situation I was in when I was a kid was difficult, dealing with abuse, neglect. There was no real protection from a lot of the things we were being exposed to.”

The show will air on May 22.

Stone Sour are currently on the road across North America. Find a list of their tour dates below.

Stone Sour Hydrograd tracklist

YSIF Taipei Person/Allah Tea Knievel Has Landed Hydrograd Song #3 Fabuless The Witness Trees Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I) Thanks God It’s Over St. Marie Mercy Whiplash Pants Friday Knights Somebody Stole My Eyes When The Fever Broke

May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20: St Louis Pointfest, MO

May 22: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

May 26: Sioux City Anthem At Hard Rock, IA

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 28: Dallas Starplex Pavillion, TX

Jun 16: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 18: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Jun 20: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 21: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Jun 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 24: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 25: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre, ID

Jun 26: Pocatello Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, ID

Jul 01: Las Vegas T Mobile Arena, NV

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 16: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 20: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 22: Bangor Rise Above Fest, ME

Jul 23: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 25: Toronto The Molson Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 02: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 23: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Aug 25: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

Aug 26: Moore Park Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Aug 30: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Sep 22: Greenwood Village High Elevation Rock Festival, CO

