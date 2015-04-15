Stone Sour, Tenacious D members to attend Dio weekend

A host of artists have confirmed they’ll attend a memorial weekend to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of Ronnie James Dio.

The frontman died on May 16, 2010, from gastric cancer and a series of events, including a celebrity bowling tournament and auction, have been lined up next month to pay tribute to the rock icon. Cash raised will go to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

Artists so far confirmed for the weekend include Stone Sour’s Christian Martucci and Roy Mayorga, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, former Megadeth and current Act Of Defiance guitarist Chris Broderick, Eddie Money, Oni Logan, Sean McNabb, Bjorn Englen and John Payne.

Also in attendance will be former Dio members Craig Goldy, Simon Wright, Jimmy Bain, Rowan Robertson and Scott Warren.

Black and Gass, who won a Grammy for their cover of Dio’s The Last In Line in February, say in a statement: “Let’s roll some balls in honour of the greatest heavy metal singer of all time.”

The track features on the Ronnie James Dio – This Is Your Life tribute album.