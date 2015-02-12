Wendy Dio 'excited' by Tenacious D Grammy win

Ronnie James Dio’s widow Wendy says she was thrilled to see Tenacious D’s cover of The Last In Line win a Grammy.

Jack Black’s band won the gong for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance at Sunday’s bash in Los Angeles for their cover of the Dio track, which appears on the Ronnie James Dio – This Is Your Life tribute album.

Wendy Dio says: “We are so excited to see one of Ronnie’s songs be awarded with a Grammy.

“As soon as Tenacious D were announced as winners, Jack Black called me in excitement to tell me that we won the award. My only regret is to not have Ronnie here in body to see this happen.”

All proceeds from the tribute album go to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund. The Dio, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Heaven And Hell frontman died on May 16, 2010 from gastric cancer.

The fund, which was co-founded by Wendy, will hold three events this May to raise cash for the charity which supports research into prostate, colon and stomach cancers.