Ronnie James Dio memorial weekend outlined

A series of events commemorating the life of Ronnie James Dio are to be held in California to mark the fifth anniversary of his death, it’s been confirmed.

The Dio, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Heaven And Hell frontman died on May 16 2010 from gastric cancer. Now the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, which was co-founded by his widow Wendy, will hold three events to raise cash for the charity which supports research into prostate, colon and stomach cancers.

The weekend gets underway on May 15 with the Celebrity Rock N’ Bowl tournament at the Pinz Bowling Center, Studio City, California. Bands including Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac, Yes, Anthrax and Metallica have donated signed pins which will be auctioned on the night to raise cash for the fund.

The following day, a free public memorial service will be held at Forest Lawn, Hollywood. Former bandmates of the vocalist are expected to speak at the event and play music from Dio’s career. The weekend wraps up on the 17th with a motorcycle ride and barbecue named in his honour.

Earlier this month, the fund received a donation of $20,000 from Sweden’s Getaway Rock festival.

Wendy Dio said: “It came as such a wonderful surprise, and every penny will go to cancer research so that one day we will find a cure for this terrible disease that takes so many of our loved one’s lives. Ronnie would be so proud of you all.”

Meanwhile, The Legend Of Dio: A Metal Musical will receive its world premiere in Richmond, Australia on March 6. It’s been billed as “the world’s first heavy metal musical” and features Aussie band Barbarion, who will perform tracks from throughout Dio’s career.