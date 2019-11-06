Stone Sour announce new album Live In Reno

Stone Sour have revealed that they’ll release a new live album next month.

It’s titled Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno and it’ll launch on December 13 through Cooking Vinyl and will feature 16 of the band’s best-loved tracks.

It'll be released on CD, limited edition heavyweight vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms.

Guitarist Josh Rand says: “It’s with great pleasure that I get to announce the first ever official Stone Sour live record release. This is the Reno show in its entirety, just how it went down on October 5, 2018.

“We’re extremely proud of the fact that it’s 100% live with absolutely no overdubs! It’s not perfect but neither are we.

“As a collector myself, I wanted this limited edition release to be very special. The vinyl is pressed on 180g, giving you the best audio quality possible, and is limited to 2500 copies worldwide. I hope you enjoy this as much as we did playing it.”

To mark the announcement, Stone Sour have released live audio of their House Of Gold & Bones: Part 1 track Absolute Zero which you can listen to below.

1. YSIF

2. Taipei Person / Allah Tea

3. Do Me A Favor

4. Knievel Has Landed

5. Whiplash Pants

6. Absolute Zero

7. Bother

8. Tired

9. Rose Red Violent Blue

10. 30/30-150

11. Get Inside

12. Reborn

13. Song #3

14. Through Glass

15. Made of Scars

16. Fabuless