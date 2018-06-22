Stone Sour announce Hydrograd deluxe edition

Stone Sour have announced a deluxe edition of their 2017 album Hyrdograd.
The new version will feature a total of 27 tracks, including all 15 songs from the album along with 12 previously unreleased covers, b-sides, alternative versions and live cuts.
And to mark the announcement, Corey Taylor, Josh Rand, Roy Mayorga, Christian Martucci and Johny Chow have released a lyric video for Burn One Turn One, which originally appeared on the Japanese version of the album. Watch it below.
Speaking about the record, frontman Taylor said: “This album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.
“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”
Earlier this month, Stone Sour announced a run of North American headline shows which will take place between dates supporting Ozzy Osbourne on his farewell tour.
Stone Sour Hydrograd deluxe edition tracklist
Disc 1
1. YSIF
2. Taipei Person /Allah Tea
3. Knievel Has Landed
4. Hydrograd
5. Song #3
6. Fabuless
7. The Witness Trees
8. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)
9. Thank God It’s Over
10. St. Marie
11. Mercy
12. Whiplash Pants
13. Friday Knights
14. Somebody Stole My Eyes
15. When The Fever Broke
Disc 2
1. Burn One Turn One
2. Bootleg Ginger
3. Live Like You’re On Fire
4. Subversive
5. Unchained
6. Bombtrack
7. Outshined (Live at Sphere)
8. Song # 3 (Acoustic)
9. Mercy (Acoustic)
10. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I) (Acoustic)
11. The Witness Trees (Acoustic)
12. Mercy (Live at Sphere)