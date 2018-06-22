Stone Sour announce Hydrograd deluxe edition

Stone Sour have announced a deluxe edition of their 2017 album Hyrdograd.

The new version will feature a total of 27 tracks, including all 15 songs from the album along with 12 previously unreleased covers, b-sides, alternative versions and live cuts.

And to mark the announcement, Corey Taylor, Josh Rand, Roy Mayorga, Christian Martucci and Johny Chow have released a lyric video for Burn One Turn One, which originally appeared on the Japanese version of the album. Watch it below.

Speaking about the record, frontman Taylor said: “This album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.

“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”

Earlier this month, Stone Sour announced a run of North American headline shows which will take place between dates supporting Ozzy Osbourne on his farewell tour.

Stone Sour Hydrograd deluxe edition tracklist

Disc 1

1. YSIF

2. Taipei Person /Allah Tea

3. Knievel Has Landed

4. Hydrograd

5. Song #3

6. Fabuless

7. The Witness Trees

8. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)

9. Thank God It’s Over

10. St. Marie

11. Mercy

12. Whiplash Pants

13. Friday Knights

14. Somebody Stole My Eyes

15. When The Fever Broke

Disc 2

1. Burn One Turn One

2. Bootleg Ginger

3. Live Like You’re On Fire

4. Subversive

5. Unchained

6. Bombtrack

7. Outshined (Live at Sphere)

8. Song # 3 (Acoustic)

9. Mercy (Acoustic)

10. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I) (Acoustic)

11. The Witness Trees (Acoustic)

12. Mercy (Live at Sphere)