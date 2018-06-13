Stone Sour announce US headlining dates

Stone Sour have announced three US dates in support of their latest album Hydograd.

Stone Sour play headlining shows in Pittsburgh on September 3, St Louis on September 22 and Reno on October 5.

The shows are scheduled between dates supporting Ozzy Osbourne on the US leg of his farewell tour.

Ozzy Osbourne/Stone Sour US shows:

Aug 30: PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Sep 1: Lakeview Amphitheater,Syracuse, NY

Sep 3: Stage AE, Pittsburgh PA (Stone Sour headlining show)

Sep 4: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

Sep 6: Xfinity Center, Boston, MA

Sep 8: Jones Beach Amphitheatre, Wantagh, NY

Sep 10: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Sep 12: BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Sep 14: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

Sep 16: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls OH

Sep 19: DTE Energy Center, Clarkston, MI

Sep 21: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

Sep 22: The Pageant, St. Louis MO (Stone Sour headlining show)

Sep 23: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Sep 26: Starplex Pavilion, Dallas, TX

Sep 28: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston, TX

Sep 30: Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM

Oct 2: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Oct 4: USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 5: Grand Sierra Resort Grand Theatre, Reno NV (Stone Sour headlining show)

Oct 6: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

Oct 9: Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Oct 11: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 13: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV