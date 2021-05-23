Stone Giants stream haunting, Krautrock-like new single Metropole

Brazilian electronic musician, composer and producer Amon Tobin's new musical project, Stone Giants have streamed their brand new single Metropole, which you can listen to below.

Metropole is taken from Stone Giants upcoming debut album West Coast Love Stories, which will be released on July 2 through Tobin's Nomark label.

"In this song a feeling is real but impossible to put into words," explains Tobin of the new single. "If anything words get in the way and make things harder to understand.”

Tobin has previously released the dark-rock electronica of Only Child Tyrant and the psych-folk of Figueroa through his Nomark label. Stone Giants celebrates the relationship between voice and machine from an altogether different perspective - humans and electronics pooling resources to explore themes of love and being none the wiser for it.

“Being exposed feels important when love stories are involved," Tobin adds. "After all, we need to risk making fools of ourselves if we’re to connect in any meaningful way.”

Musically West Coast Love Stories there are also sparks of Krautrock and surf rock filtered through Amon’s singular electronic composition. A range of influences can also be heard, from Brian Wilson, Laurie Anderson, Elliott Smith, Kraftwerk, Simon & Garfunkel, and Soft Machine.

Stone Giants have previously released a video for West Coast Love Stories.

Pre-order West Coast Love Stories.