Stick To Your Guns teamed up with a small army of dogs for their latest music video.

The promo for Nothing You Can Do To Me features the band surrounded by dogs and also includes an appearance from vocalist Walter Delgado of Rotting Out, who guests on the track.

The song is taken from the hardcore outfit’s latest album, Disobedience.

Stick To Your Guns recently announced a 2016 European tour.

Stick To Your Guns: Punk's Not Dead