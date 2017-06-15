Trending

Stewart Copeland’s Gizmodrome announce debut album

Gizmodrome, featuring Stewart Copeland, Adrian Belew, Mark King and Vittorio Cosma, will release their debut album in September

Gizmodrome have announced that they will release their self-titled debut album later this year.

The all-star band consists of Stewart Copeland, Adrian Belew, Mark King and Vittorio Cosma, with the record scheduled for a September 15 launch via earMUSIC.

One of the album tracks is called Strange Things Happen – and Copeland says the title is appropriate to the way the project came together.

He explains: “Vittorio and I have been playing together for years in Italy, but it got serious when Adrian and Mark joined us for 15 days of wild creativity in a Milan recording studio.

“If you put the right guys together in a rehearsal room, ‘strange things’ definitely happen!”

King recalls: “Stewart texted me and asked if I fancied joining him and some of his friends in a studio in Milan – and next thing, I’m banging out basslines to his ferocious beats with Mr Adrian Belew bouncing sounds off the walls that I never heard before. And Vittorio, who somehow always pulls it all together. That is Gizmodrome!”

“Gizmodrome totally surprised me,” Adrian Belew says. “I went into a studio in Italy not knowing what to expect and by the end of day one of recording I knew two things – the musical chemistry was incredibly exciting and we were having incredible fun!”

Further album details will be revealed in due course but a work in progress version of the track Amaka Pipa can be heard below.

