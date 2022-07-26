Stevie Nicks announces second leg of US tour

Stevie Nicks has shared details of the second leg of her US tour this fall.

The trek will kick off on September 13 in Clarkson, Michigan, and will see the Fleetwood Mac vocalist play in multiple cities across the US including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, Charlotte and Tampa, before signing off in West Palm Beach on October 28.

In April, Nicks announced a four-date run as part of her summer and early fall tour schedule, which included a number of festival performances such as Bonnaroo, Jazz Aspen Snowmass and Sound On Sound.



Accompanying Nicks on the second leg will be singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton.

Taking to Instagram to share the news of the tour, she wrote: "Here we go! I’m so excited to be back on the road and can’t wait to see everyone.



"Tickets for the newly announced dates of my fall tour with @vanessacarltonactual go on sale this Friday, July 29 at 10 AM".

Check out the dates below:

Sept 02 - Sep 04: Snowmass JAS Aspen Snowmass, CO

Sept 08: Highland Park Ravinia Festival, IL

Sept 10: Highland Park Ravinia Festival, IL

Sept 13: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sept 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now Festival, NJ

Sept 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sept 22: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheatre, ME

Sept 24: Bridgeport Sound on Sound Festival, CT

Sept 30: Dana Point Ohana Festival, CA

Oct 03: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Oct 06: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Oct 09: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 12: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 16: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Oct 19: Charleston CreditOne Stadium, SC

Oct 22: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 25: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Oct 28: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL