Steven Wilson shares vide for new single What Life Brings

What Life Brings is the latest trak to be shared by Steven Wilson from his upcoming album The Harmony Codex, which will be released through Virgin Records on September 29. You can watch the new video below.

"Steeped in sun-dazed, autumnal acoustics, What Life Brings is a timeless psychedelic pop song - three and a half minutes of wistful pastoral beauty that offers the perfect entry point to the world of the Harmony Codex," Wilson explains.

The new video has been directed by by Charlie di Placido who recently made the film for Economies of Scale.

The Harmony Codex will be available as a single disc as well as a limited edition three disc deluxe hardback book-set which features Harmonic Distortion, a 77 minute reimagining of the album featuring alternate versions and remixes by Manic Street Preachers, Roland Orzabal (Tears for Fears), Mikael Åkerfeldt (Opeth), Interpol, Meat Beat Manifesto, Faultline, and Radiophonic Workshop.

The third disc is a deluxe-only version of the BluRay featuring high resolution 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos mixes of The Harmony Codex, 2 videos, and exclusive instrumental mixes of the full 65 minute album in high res 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos. The 100 page Carl Glover designed hardback book and features Hajo Mueller’s artwork.

Pre-order The Harmony Codex.