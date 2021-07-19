Steven Wilson remixes Gary Kemp's Waiting For The Band

Steven Wilson has remixed Gary Kemp's Waiting For The Band, doubling the song, inspired by Gary attending two pivotal David Bowie shows in 1973, in length to over ten-minutes. The new version also sees appearances from former Bowie pianist Mike Garson, who played with Bowie the final Ziggy Stardust show at Hammersmith Odeon, one of the shows that Gary attended, and Soft Machine saxophonist Theo Travis.

“I’m a huge fan of Steven Wilson’s work and played a lot of the early mixes of InSolo to him, so it was a great thrill to have him do this extended remix of Waiting For The Band," says Kemp. "The song deals with being a fan of music in the 70s and I always saw the middle section as me walking into the Hammersmith Odeon for the Bowie show in 1973. So, to have the great Mike Garson come and sprinkle his piano stardust onto this mix was an amazing connection with my past, given that he played piano that night for David.”

Kemp previously appeared alongside Wilson in the video for The Future Bites Sessions version of Wilson's 12 Things I Forgot.

