Steven Wilson one-off box set sells for £10,000

Steven Wilson's one-off The Ultra Deluxe Music Product On Obsolete Media sold this morning for £10,000, with all proceeds will go directly to the Music Venue Trust to help save grassroots gig venues in the UK.

Alan Lastufka, head of independent music publisher, music label, distribution, and resource site. ShortWave Media in America laid claim on Twitter to being the purchase.

Wilson has also released a video for Personal Shopper, directed by award winning Argentinian director Lucrecia Taormina’, which was shot at the Bluewater shopping centre in Dartford..

“Personal Shopper sits somewhere between being a love-letter to shopping (an activity I love) and the uneasy feelings I have about the more insidious side of modern consumerism," says Wilson. "Lucretia’s blackly comic video captures that dilemma perfectly."

“The track is a social criticism of consumerism and how we fill our lives with unnecessary goods to feel important, special or loved," adds Taormina. "But the truth is, the feeling of unhappiness won't go away with the next pair of sick trainers. Those feelings will only go away when we look within, and if we don't... well, then we're going to end up with a lot of stuff around us, but still pretty empty. Luckily the track being six minutes gave me the opportunity to develop an interesting narrative. I wanted to create a fictional world in which people buy goods and the transaction would not only be money but also a part of their body, alluding to the concept of the more you look for answers outside, the more you disappear on the inside.”

Wilson releases his sixth studio album, The Future Bites on January 29, 2021. It includes the singles Personal Shopper, Eminent Sleaze and King Ghost.