Steven Wilson, Dream Theater and Mastodon lead prog Grammy charge

Steven Wilson, Dream Theater, Mastodon and more led an uncharacteristically positive evening for progressive music as the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were unveiled yesterday.

There were also nominations for prog metallers Gojira, late fusion maestro Chick Corea, Pat Metheny and the Sun Ra Orkestra as well.

Steven Wilson received two nominatns for this year's The Future Bites album, in the Best Immersive Audio Album, and Best Boxed Set or Limited Edition Package categories.

"Very happy and proud to have The Future Bites nominated twice for next year’s Grammy awards, in the categories for Best Immersive Audio album, and Best Boxed Set or Limited Edition Package. See ya in LA," he tweeted.

Prog metal bands Dream Theater, Mastodon and Gojira all led the way in the Best Metal Performance (the Grammy's have never had a category catering for progressive rock) for The Alien, Pushing The Tides and Amazonia respectively.

"We are so honored to be nominated for a Grammy this year in the Best Metal Performance category," said Dream Theater.

The late Chick Corea, who sad'y died earlier this year, received two nominations in. the Jazz category, for Best Instrumental Jazz Album for Akoustik Band LIVE and also for Best Improvised Jazz Solo for Humpty Dumpty from the same album. The Sun Ra Arkestra received their nomination for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album for Swirling while multi-Grammy Award winner Pat Metheny was nominated for Best Jazz Instrumental Album for Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV).

The 64th Grammy Awards show takes place on Monday January 31.