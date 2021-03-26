Gojira’s blazing new single Amazonia is a Roots Bloody Roots for the 21st century

Gojira’s long-awaited new album Fortitude is just over a month away – and they‘ve dropped another killer single ahead of it.

The incendiary Amazonia sees the French band tackling the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and the impact it has on the communities who live in it. Like Sepultura’s Roots Bloody Roots 25 years ago, it finds Gojira bringing indigenous instruments into their sound with stunning effect.

Proceeds from the single song will go to The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (AIPD), which supports the indigenous victims of deforestation, land loss, forced labour, violence, and harassment.

The band are also launching two fundraising initiatives to raise money for the APIB. A set of rare items including Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier’s guitar, a hand-engraved bass donated by Metallica’s Rob Trujillo and Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe’s motorcycle helmet will be auctioned via digital platform Propeller, while proceeds from the sale of a limited edition art print will also go to AIPB.

“We don't want to just release a song called Amazonia – we want to do something on top of that,” says Duplantier. “We feel a responsibility as artists to offer a way for people to take action.”

Amazonia is the second single from Fortitude, following Born For One Thing. The album is released on April 30.