Steven Wilson announces The Overview Tour for 2025, his first solo tour for six years

Steven Wilson has announced details of his first live tour since Porcupine Tree's outdoor shows last year, and his first solo tour dates – barring a one-off appearance at Hackney's EartH venue to launch last year's The Harmony Codex – since 2019.

The Overview Tour 2025 takes the name of Wilson's upcoming studio album The Overview, a concept album that features just two lengthy progressive rock pieces, which will be released in time for the tour.

The tour will see Wilson starting in Sweden in May and ends in Spain in June and includes six dates in the UK including two nights at the London Palladium.

"I'm thrilled to be able to announce a Steven Wilson tour for 2025, my first for six years," says Wilson. "The Overview Tour will be an audio-visual experience based around a forthcoming new release of the same name: a space-themed album that features just two very long pieces.

"I’ll also be playing music from The Harmony Codex for the first time as well as songs from all of my previous records. I’m incredibly happy to be performing again with my inspirational solo band, and we have a lot of lost time to make up. I look forward to seeing you at what will be an epic evening!"

Ticket presale starts at 9am on Tuesday June 25 and general sale starts at 10am on Friday June 28.

Tickets will be available from the Steven Wilson store.

Steven Wilson The Overivew Tour 2025

May 01: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

May 02: Olso Konserthaus, Norway

May 04: Copenhagen KB-Hallen, Denmark

May 06: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany

May 07: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium

May 09: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 10: Bristol Beacon, UK

May 12: London Palladium, UK

May 13: London Palladium, UK

May 15: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

May 16: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. UK

May 18: Manchester The Lowry, UK

May 22: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

May 24: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

May 25: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

May 28: Lyon Bourse Du Travail, France

May 30: Stuttgart Porshe Arena, Germany

May 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Jun 02: Berlin Friedrichspalast, Germany

Jun 03: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jun 04: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Jun 05: Gliwice Prezero, Poland

Jun 07: Milan Teatro Degli Archimboldi, Italy

Jun 08: Rome Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Italy

Jun 10: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Jun 11: Marseille Cepax Silo, France

Jun 12: Barcelona Para-Lel 62, Spain

Jun 13: Madrid Riviera, Spain