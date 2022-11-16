Steve Hillage, Ozrics, Pentangle, Rosalie Cunningham, Lindisfarne for New Day festival

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

New Day festival will take place at in Faversham, Kent from August 18-20

Steve Hillage
Steve Hillage, with his ambient dance outfit System 7, and Ozric Tentacles, head up the line-up for A New Day Festival, which will take place at Mount Ephraim Gardens, Faversham in Kent from August 18 - 20.

Also on the prog-friendly bill are Rosalie Cunningham, Lindisfarne, Pentangle, Pearl Handled Revolver, Franck Carducci and Flutatious, with the organisers stating they are "Just waiting on a couple of major names to pull their fingers out and confirm."

Other acts on the bill include former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Nine Below Zero, Mythra, Geordie, Thunderstick, Eddie And The Hot Rods, The Glenn Miller Orchestra UK, From The Jam and more.

A variety of ticketing options are available through the festival's Tickets By Mail service, which will be posted to buyers, which you can access here.

E-tickets, via Skiddle, are available here.

