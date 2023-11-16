Steve Hackett to release first new concept album for 48 years!

Steve Hackett returns to the world of concept albums for the first time in 48 years with the release of his latest studio album, The Circus And The Nightwhale, which will be released through InsideOutMusic on February 16.

The new album will be the first Hackett concept album since his 1975 solo debut Voyage Of The Acolyte, which followed on a year from Genesis's 1974 grand double concept affair The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.

“The Circus And The Nightwhale is an album with a difference," states Hackett. "This time it is a story, based both literally and metaphorically on my life… It’s both faction and fiction, beginning in a gritty world of harsh reality, spinning off into a colourful and dark, weird metaphorical universe of wonder turned to terror, with an ultimately beautiful resolve. It spans the musical range from the heaviest to the heavenly, with musical influences, instruments and artists from several countries around the world. I’m hugely proud of this new album which I see as intensely personal, yet totally universal at the same time… If ever there was a film for the ear, this is it!”

The Circus And The Nightwhale was recorded at the UK's Siren Studios in the between tours in 2022 and 2023. The album features Hackett's touring band as well as a raft of guests including Amanda Lehmann, Big Big Train's Nick D’Virgilio and Hugo Degenhardt return as guests on the drumstool, Benedict Fenner features on keyboards and Malik Mansurov on tar, with Hackett's brother John once more on flute.

The Circus And The Nightwhale will be available on several different formats, including a Limited CD and Blu-ray mediabook (including 5.1 Surround Sound & 24bit high resolution stereo mixes), standard CD jewelcase, gatefold 180g vinyl LP and as digital album. All feature the stunning cover painting by Denise Marsh.

Pre-orders for the album will open soon.

(Image credit: InsideOutMusic)

Steve Hackett: The Circus And The Nightwhale

1. People Of The Smoke

2. These Passing Clouds

3. Taking You Down

4. Found And Lost

5. Enter The Ring

6. Get Me Out!

7. Ghost Moon and Living Love

8. Circo Inferno

9. Breakout

10. All At Sea

11. Into The Nightwhale

12. Wherever You Are

13. White Dove