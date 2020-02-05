Steve Hackett to release autobiography

Steve Hackett has announced he will release his autobiography in July.

A Genesis In My Bed will be published by Wymer Publishing on July 24 and is described as "a highly detailed, entertaining and embracing tome that charts his life in full, but with a firm emphasis on his years with Genesis that saw the band’s meteoric rise to become one of the most successful British bands of all time.

"Steve talks candidly about his early life, his time with Genesis, and in particular his personal relationships with the other four band members, with great insight into the daily goings on of this major rock band."

Fans will no doubt be eager to read the guitarist's thoughts on his departure from the band, the Six Of The Best 1982 reunion with Peter Gabriel at Milton Keynes Bowl and the Together And Apart/Sum Of The Parts documentary.

The book will also look at Hackett's career since leaving Genesis and establishing himself as one of the leading solo artists in the progressive rock gene.

The first 1000 copies of A Genesis In My Bed will be individually numbered and signed by Hackett. A Genesis In My Bed can be pre-ordered here.