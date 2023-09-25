Steve Hackett to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway on tour next year

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Steve Hackett announces Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo tour for the UK for October 2024

Steve Hackett
(Image credit: Lee Millward)

Steve Hackett has announced his latest Genesis-related 2024 UK tour for October, which will see him and his band performing highlights from the band's 1974 album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, along with a selection of Genesis classics and material from hois solo career too.

The tour kicks off at the legendary Friars at Aylesbury Waterside on October 2 and cocnlused at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on October 23.

"I’m hugely looking forward to the 2024 UK tour,” says Hackett, “including The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway favourites as well as other iconic Genesis numbers along with solo gems. It’ll also be exciting to return to the wonderful Royal Albert Hall!"

Hackett and band will play:
Oct 2: Aylesbury Friars Waterside
Oct 3: Portsmouth Guildhall 
Oct 5: Bristol Beacon 
Oct 6: Cambridge Corn Exchange 
Oct 7: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Oct 9: Liverpool Philharmonic
Oct 10: Cardiff St David's Hall
Oct 12: Guildford G Live
Oct 13: Stoke Victoria Hall
Oct 15: York Barbican 
Oct 16: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall 
Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall 
Oct 19: Gateshead Glasshouse
Oct 20: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Oct 22: Reading Hexagon
Oct 23:  London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets go on sale on Friday September 29 at 10am. 

Get tickets.

Steve Hackett

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.