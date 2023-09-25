Steve Hackett to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway on tour next year

Steve Hackett has announced his latest Genesis-related 2024 UK tour for October, which will see him and his band performing highlights from the band's 1974 album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, along with a selection of Genesis classics and material from hois solo career too.

The tour kicks off at the legendary Friars at Aylesbury Waterside on October 2 and cocnlused at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on October 23.

"I’m hugely looking forward to the 2024 UK tour,” says Hackett, “including The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway favourites as well as other iconic Genesis numbers along with solo gems. It’ll also be exciting to return to the wonderful Royal Albert Hall!"

Hackett and band will play:

Oct 2: Aylesbury Friars Waterside

Oct 3: Portsmouth Guildhall

Oct 5: Bristol Beacon

Oct 6: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 7: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 9: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 10: Cardiff St David's Hall

Oct 12: Guildford G Live

Oct 13: Stoke Victoria Hall

Oct 15: York Barbican

Oct 16: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 19: Gateshead Glasshouse

Oct 20: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Oct 22: Reading Hexagon

Oct 23: London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets go on sale on Friday September 29 at 10am.

Get tickets.

