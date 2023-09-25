Steve Hackett to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway on tour next year

Steve Hackett has announced his latest Genesis-related 2024 UK tour for October, which will see him and his band performing highlights from the band's 1974 album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, along with a selection of Genesis classics and material from hois solo career too.
The tour kicks off at the legendary Friars at Aylesbury Waterside on October 2 and cocnlused at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on October 23.
"I’m hugely looking forward to the 2024 UK tour,” says Hackett, “including The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway favourites as well as other iconic Genesis numbers along with solo gems. It’ll also be exciting to return to the wonderful Royal Albert Hall!"
Hackett and band will play:
Oct 2: Aylesbury Friars Waterside
Oct 3: Portsmouth Guildhall
Oct 5: Bristol Beacon
Oct 6: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Oct 7: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Oct 9: Liverpool Philharmonic
Oct 10: Cardiff St David's Hall
Oct 12: Guildford G Live
Oct 13: Stoke Victoria Hall
Oct 15: York Barbican
Oct 16: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct 19: Gateshead Glasshouse
Oct 20: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Oct 22: Reading Hexagon
Oct 23: London Royal Albert Hall
Tickets go on sale on Friday September 29 at 10am.