Steve Hackett moves Seconds Out tour to 2021 - adds eight new dates

Steve Hackett has moved his entire Seconds Out & More UK tour into 2021.

The shows were originally scheduled to take place throughout November and December this year, but due to lockdown restrictions on mass gatherings in place for the foreseeable future, the former Genesis guitarist has rescheduled the tour for September and October 2021.

Hackett says: “I’m sad not to be able to play in the UK this year, but heartened that the shows are rescheduled.

"I really live for live performance and very much look forward to exploding ballistically back to life on stage with this extraordinary band for Genesis Revisited Seconds Out & More in 2021!

"The set features some of the most thrilling Genesis material, this time all numbers played in full, plus additional surprises."

Hackett has also added a further eight shows to next year’s tour, with the new concerts taking place in London, Nottingham, Croydon, Poole, Plymouth, Aylesbury, Peterborough and Harrogate.

Tickets previously purchased for the 2020 tour will remain valid for the new dates, while tickets for the new shows will go on sale this coming Friday (July 10).

Hackett will be joined onstage by vocalist Nad Sylvan, keyboardist Roger King, bassist Jonas Reingold, Rob Townsend on saxophone and flutes, and drummer Craig Blundell.

Hackett will release his autobiography titled A Genesis In My Bed on July 24 through WP Wymer Publishing.