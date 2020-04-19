Steve Hackett discusses Genesis' Firth Of Fifth and The Cinema Show

Steve Hackett has been releasing a series of small clips on his YouTube page to entertain his fans while we're stuck at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Previously he'd been entertaining fans with acoustic versions of Genesis

songs like Horizons and Blood On The Rooftops, performed in his front room. Then Hackett has took to his You Tube channel to discuss his solo material with fans.

Now he's turned his attention to Genesis songs such as Firth Of Fifth, with its much-loved guitar solo - "a beautiful melody," says Hackett. "I didn't write the melody, it's Tony Banks' melody. But my interpretation of it" - and The Cinema Show.

You can watch Hackett's videos below.

Yesterday Genesis announced their new lockdown Genesis Film Festival, playing concert films, starting with 1983's Three Sides Live, at their own You Tube channel.