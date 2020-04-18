Genesis announce their own lockdown film festival

Genesis have announced their own Film Festival during lockdown, showing screenings of their various live concerts over the years via the band's YouTube channel every Saturday for the next few weeks. And yes, we think they missed a trick by not calling it The Cinema Show!

In a statement on their social media channels the bad announced: "Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy during lockdown! Over the next 5 weeks, every Saturday from 8pm BST/2pm EDT a new Genesis film will be made available to watch on the band’s YouTube channel for 7 days."

It all starts tonight with a screening of 1983's Three Sides Live film, which will be followed by:

April 25: The Mama Tour (194)

May 2: Live At Wembley Stadium (1987)

May 9: The Way We Walk (1992)

May 16: When In Rome (2007)

Genesis announced a reunion of the Phil Collins, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford line-up last month, with live dates announced for November 2020.

Watch The Genesis Film Festival