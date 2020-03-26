Watch Steve Hackett perform Horizons at home

Steve Hackett has been releasing a series of small clips on his YouTube page to entertain his fans while we're stuck at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak. "I know most of us are stuck at home because of the virus," says Hackett. "So I thought I might do a series of short videos to try and cheer you up."

Most recently he's turned his hand to the Genesis track Horizons, which of course precedes the mighty Supper's Ready on 1972's Foxtrot album. You can enjoy that right here...

Today Hackett also released another, unnamed acoustic guitar piece, which you can also watch here:

You can catch up with Steve's previous two pieces here, as well as former Genesis singer Ray Wilson who has also been recording material for fans and who covers the Genesis song Fading Lights as well as some of his own solo material.