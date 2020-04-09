Watch Steve Hackett discuss Shadow Of The Hierophant and more

Steve Hackett has been releasing a series of small clips on his YouTube page to entertain his fans while we're stuck at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak

We've previously highlighted his new acoustic takes on Genesis' Horizons and Blood On The Rooftops, performed in his front room. Now Hackett has taken to his You Tube channel to discuss his solo material with fans.

"What I'm going to do is a series of videos about various favourite tracks form favourite albums that go way back in my history," says Hackett.

Hackett discusses Shadow Of The Hierophant from his 1975 debut album Voyage Of The Acolyte, the title track of 1978's Please Don't Touch and Camino Royale from 1983's Highly Strung.

"This was another song, like Shadow Of The Hierophant, that was rehearsed by Genesis at one point" Hackett explains of Please Don't Touch.

You can see all three of Hackett's current videos below.