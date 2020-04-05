Watch Steve Hackett perform Blood On The Rooftops at home

Steve Hackett has been releasing a series of small clips on his YouTube page to entertain his fans while we're stuck at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I know most of us are stuck at home because of the virus," says Hackett. "So I thought I might do a series of short videos to try and cheer you up."

Most recently Hackett released a clip of himself performing the intro to the Genesis song Blood On The Rooftops from 1976's Wind & Wuthering album (Hackett's last with the band) on his acoustic guitar, which you can watch below.

Hackett's also been performing other Genesis material; you can see him playing Horizons from 1972's Foxtrot here, and other un-named classical guitar pieces here.