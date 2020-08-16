Trending

Steve Hackett and David Minasian team up on new single from The Sound Of Dreams

David Minasian’s The Sound Of Dreams also includes Annie Haslam and Billy Sherwood – listen to Third Movement here

David Minasian has released The Sound Of Dreams (Third Movement). The track, which has been co-written with Steve Hackett, is taken from his upcoming album, The Sound Of Dreams which is out on Golden Robot later this year.

Other guests on the album include Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues, vocalist Annie Haslam of Renaissance, bassist Billy Sherwood of Yesvocalist PJ Olsson of The Alan Parsons Live Projectvocalist Julie Ragins of The Moody Blues/Justin Hayward Live and drummer Geof O’Keefe of Pentagram. 

Singer and keyboardist Minasian is also known as a filmmaker. He was behind The Moody Blues’ 2016 film, The Story Behind Nights In White Satin and went on to co-write the theme for the motion picture The Wind of Heaven with Justin Hayward.

Listen to The Sound Of Dreams (Third Movement) below.

