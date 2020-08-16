Steve Hackett and David Minasian team up on new single from The Sound Of Dreams

David Minasian has released The Sound Of Dreams (Third Movement). The track, which has been co-written with Steve Hackett, is taken from his upcoming album, The Sound Of Dreams which is out on Golden Robot later this year.

Other guests on the album include Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues, vocalist Annie Haslam of Renaissance, bassist Billy Sherwood of Yes, vocalist PJ Olsson of The Alan Parsons Live Project, vocalist Julie Ragins of The Moody Blues/Justin Hayward Live and drummer Geof O’Keefe of Pentagram.

Singer and keyboardist Minasian is also known as a filmmaker. He was behind The Moody Blues’ 2016 film, The Story Behind Nights In White Satin and went on to co-write the theme for the motion picture The Wind of Heaven with Justin Hayward.

Listen to The Sound Of Dreams (Third Movement) below.