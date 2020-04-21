Steve Hackett on the Genesis classics Supper's Ready and Ripples

Steve Hackett has been releasing a series of small clips on his YouTube page to entertain his fans while we're stuck at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Recently Hackett has been discussing and playing through material from his own solo career and his time with Genesis, offering his own thoughts. Recently he moved on to the band's epic 1972 tracks Supper's Ready. "That's because it's many people's favourite moment," he smiles.

Today Hackett moved on to Ripples from 1976's A Trick Of The Tail. "You've go to remember this was Phil Collins' first attempt at single lead vocals with Genesis," says Hackett. "I knew he had a good voice, but we auditioned lots of singers, but to have somebody with that good a voice within the ranks was an opportunity too good to pass up on."

You can watch the full clips below.

Previously Hackett had been entertaining fans with acoustic versions of Genesis

songs like Horizons and Blood On The Rooftops, performed in his front room.