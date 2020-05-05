Steve Hackett recalls the moment he took "a leap of faith” and joined Genesis

Steve Hackett has recalled the moment he joined Genesis in the early 70s in an excerpt from his upcoming book A Genesis In My Bed.

Hackett hooked up with Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in time to record 1971’s Nursery Cryme – the band’s third album and follow-up to 1970’s Trespass which featured guitarist Anthony Phillips.

Looking back, Hackett writes: “Once again I was up against that invisible wall, aware I could either choose to sit there and give in or climb over it. But once over the wall, you can never go back.

“I knew there and then I was about to take a leap of faith into that new world and that my life was about to change for good. I was to board a spaceship to a new planet with a bunch of aliens.

“I emptied my glass, put it down and walked out through the door into the sunshine, clutching that ticket to Mars.”

Hackett also writes about the experience of creating Genesis’ 1974 album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway – their final record with Gabriel.

Hackett says: “We were writing and recording at high intensity. The Lamb is a dense album with tons of detail. Everyone brimming over with ideas, the record was as packed with themes as Times Square is filled with people on a busy night, vocals suddenly abrasive like the horn of a New York fire truck.

“Forget sweet dreams... the drama unfolds day and night.

“The Lamb felt like a titanic adventure we were trying to survive. We struck icebergs, but bravely lurched on into shark infested, uncharted waters.”

The book will also chart Hackett's career since leaving Genesis and how he's gone on to establish himself as one of the leading solo artists in progressive rock.

“It’s often revealing,” Hackett said. “There’s lace, loves and butterflies and I explore personal feelings. I’ve answered many questions fans asked over the years too, such as why I left Genesis.

“It’s taken 15 years to bring this book to fruition, writing between tours, recording and legal challenges, but that’s given me time to really develop it.”

A Genesis In My Bed will be published on July 24 through Wymer Publishing and is available to purchase through their website and on Amazon.