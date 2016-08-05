Stephen Pearcy teases possible Ratt reunion

Stephen Pearcy has teased the possibility of a Ratt reunion.

The singer was pictured with former bandmates, bassist Juan Croucier and guitarist Warren DeMartini at the Los Angeles birthday party of former RIP magazine editor Lonn Friend last month. He hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a comeback – saying “good things come to those who wait.”

Their mooted reunion would exclude drummer Bobby Blotzer, who has been touring the US with his own version of Ratt – which has ignited a legal battle with guitarist Warren DeMartini over the use of the band’s name. The new incarnation includes former Ratt bassist Robbie Crane and several new members.

Pearcy hints that the legal process over the band name would have to play out before they consider their own comeback.

He tells Mitch Lafon: “We still all talk – Juan, Warren and I. We’re all friends – most of us – and we still have integrity for what we created. Warren and I actually got together and wrote a song a while back, which is phenomenal.

“We’re just waiting for some dust to settle. I really can’t say anything right now, but if the public has any positive message, it’s being heard. Dust settles, things happen. Just never say never. And it’s not gonna be called Ttar either.”

Pearcy continues: “It’s not that we’re trying to stay in the game, or need to. We just like what we do. And I think we’re getting there.

“We’re grown-ups. It’s a business. It’s not a ‘me-me-me’ situation. So it takes time. Good things come to those who wait. And we’ll see what happens.”

Pearcy quit the band in 2014 due to “constant turmoil, unresolved business, personal attacks and threats in the public forum.” They cancelled an appearance at Monsters Of Rock the previous month following the death of the singer’s sister – and he’d also suggested he hadn’t got over the death of their guitarist Robbin Crosby.

Last year, the singer shut the door on the possibility of a final Ratt album, saying “the time has passed.”

