Pearcy: 30 years of Ratt 'enough'

Former Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy says he walked out on the band for the last time because he felt three decades of “volatile” living was enough.

He believes the notoriously unstable band changed for the worse when guitarist Robbin Crosby died in 2002 – but his offer of returning for a final album remains open.

Pearcy, who quit in April, tells Inappropriate Earl: “30 years is enough time to be in something that’s so volatile. Things weren’t proper.”

He reports he’s enjoying life more with his solo band, although he’s not planning to stage any large-scale tours: “There’s less drama and there’s less overall business structure,” he says. “It’s more back to basics. I just like getting out there once in a while.”

The singer describes Crosby’s death after a heroin overdose as “the end of the Ratt tale, so to speak,” adding: “I knew it would never be the same. No disrespect to whoever else stepped in. It’s just not the same – and hence all the catastrophe that followed.”

Speaking about the chance of recording a follow-up to 2010’s Infestation, Pearcy says: “If it’s the four original guys, that would be cool. If not, you’ll get what you got before. We’ll see.”

And if it doesn’t happen, he reflects: “I’m happy with my legacy. We do very well for ourselves, so it’s all good. I can live with it and move on. The heyday is over with.”

Drummer Bobby Blotzer reacted to Pearcy’s departure earlier this year by accusing him of being “delusional” – but added he’d welcome “the nice Stephen” back into the fold.