Ratt regroup under Bobby Blotzer

Drummer Bobby Blotzer has confirmed he’s taken over the Ratt name following a five-year trademark battle.

He’s moved on without former singer Stephen Pearcy who quit last year and has gathered a lineup around him consisting of frontman Josh Alan, bassist Scotty Griffin and guitarists Blaze and Doc Ellis.

And they’ll head out on the Re-Invasion tour across North America in 2016.

The band say in a statement: “After a five-year battle over trademark issues, doing everything he could to appease and re-assemble the band, Bobby Blotzer, the CEO of WBS Inc has taken control of the Ratt brand.

“He’s taking his multi-platinum Ratt back on the road, bringing fans the songs they love and shows they’ve missed, continuing to build upon Ratt’s legendary legacy.”

A full run of 2016 dates will be revealed in due course.

Pearcy revealed earlier this year that he’d recorded one final song with Ratt before his departure but admitted he could accept it if it never saw the light of day.