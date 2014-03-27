Ratt’s Pearcy loses sister

Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy’s sister has died, leading to the cancellation of the band’s planned appearance on the Monsters Of Rock cruising festival.

They say in a brief statement: “We are deeply saddened to report that Stephen’s sister has passed away. Due to this sudden and unexpected news, Ratt will not be performing on Monsters Of Rock.

“We would like to thank our loyal fans for their support and understanding. We ask that you kindly respect Stephen’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Drummer Bobby Blotzer had already said he wouldn’t appear on the cruise as he hadn’t fully recovered from shoulder surgery. He was to be replaced by Black Star Riders’ Jimmy DeGrasso, who stood in for him in January.

Pearcy recently reported that Ratt were aiming to release their 10th album this year, saying: “Warren DeMartini and I are spearheading the next record to be what it should be: a more Out Of The Cellar thing. Just real hard-core, basically.”