Pearcy quits Ratt.. and this time he means it

Stephen Pearcy has quit Ratt, confirming he’s walking away from three decades of legacy.

And he’s suggested part of the reason is that he’ll never get over the loss of guitarist Robbin Crosby, who died of a heroin overdose in 2002.

His decision follows the sudden death of his sister last month, which led to the band cancelling an appearance on the Monsters Of Rock touring festival.

Pearcy says in a statement: “After 30 years creating Ratt and losing a real brother, Robbin, it’s time that I personally part ways with the band.

“I am officially done with having anything to do with them, due to the constant turmoil, unresolved business, personal attacks and threats in the public forum – and most of all, disrespect to the fans.”

The singer first departed in 1992, then returned four years later. He left again in 2000 and sued his former bandmates for continuing to use the name in 2001. He was back in the fold by 2007, leading up to the release of acclaimed ninth album Infestation in 2010.

He says he’s proud of the band’s output and states: “This music will live well beyond any of our lifetimes. I owe no one anything but a heartfelt thank-you for coming to the party. Life goes on, and the music I created will continue to be heard, despite the dark clouds that have lingered for far too long.”

Pearcy says he’ll continue to work as a musician and pledges: “See you out there.”

He’d recently said that he and guitarist Warren DeMartini were “spearheading the next record to what it should be; a more Out Of The Cellar thing – just real hardcore.”