Steeleye Span launch new tour with live clip of All Things Are Quite Silent

Steeleye Span have announced a run of England and [one] Scotland tour date in support of their recently released 12-disc box set Good Times Of Old England, which concentrated on the band's tenure on the Chrysalis label between 1972 and 1982.
At the same time the band have shared a live clip of them performing All Things Are Quite Silent from Cropredy in 2016 which you can watch below.
Steeleye Span recently announced the release of Live At The Rainbow Theatre 1974 through Chrysalis Records on October 7. The band will be "playing a lot of material from Below The Salt and Parcel Of Rogues. They are looking at the early material of the Chrysalis albums of the 70s, revisiting them and rethinking them."
Steeleye Span Chrysalis Days tour dates:
Oct 5: Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House
Oct 7: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre
Oct 8: Manchester RNCM
Oct 9: Scunthorpe The Baths Hall
Oct 10: Blackburn King George’s Hall
Oct 12: Dudley Town Hall
Oct 13: Historic Lavenham Church
Oct 14: King's Lyn St Nicholas’ Chapel
Oct 16: Northampton Spinney Theatre
Oct 17: Milton Keynes The Stables
Oct 18: Frome Cheese And Grain
Oct 20: High Wycombe Old Town Hall
Oct 21: Exeter Corn Exchange
Oct 23: Leicester The Y Theatre
Oct 24: Wimborne The Tivoli
Oct 25: Oxford New Theatre
Oct 27: East Grinstead Chequer Mead Theatre
Oct 29: Hailsham The Pavilion
Oct 30: Cheltenham Town Hall
Oct 31: Swindon Wyvern Theatre
Nov 1: Basingstoke The Haymarket