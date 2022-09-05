Steeleye Span launch new tour with live clip of All Things Are Quite Silent

Steeleye Span have announced a run of England and [one] Scotland tour date in support of their recently released 12-disc box set Good Times Of Old England, which concentrated on the band's tenure on the Chrysalis label between 1972 and 1982.

At the same time the band have shared a live clip of them performing All Things Are Quite Silent from Cropredy in 2016 which you can watch below.

Steeleye Span recently announced the release of Live At The Rainbow Theatre 1974 through Chrysalis Records on October 7. The band will be "playing a lot of material from Below The Salt and Parcel Of Rogues. They are looking at the early material of the Chrysalis albums of the 70s, revisiting them and rethinking them."

Steeleye Span Chrysalis Days tour dates:

Oct 5: Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House

Oct 7: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Oct 8: Manchester RNCM

Oct 9: Scunthorpe The Baths Hall

Oct 10: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Oct 12: Dudley Town Hall

Oct 13: Historic Lavenham Church

Oct 14: King's Lyn St Nicholas’ Chapel

Oct 16: Northampton Spinney Theatre

Oct 17: Milton Keynes The Stables

Oct 18: Frome Cheese And Grain

Oct 20: High Wycombe Old Town Hall

Oct 21: Exeter Corn Exchange

Oct 23: Leicester The Y Theatre

Oct 24: Wimborne The Tivoli

Oct 25: Oxford New Theatre

Oct 27: East Grinstead Chequer Mead Theatre

Oct 29: Hailsham The Pavilion

Oct 30: Cheltenham Town Hall

Oct 31: Swindon Wyvern Theatre

Nov 1: Basingstoke The Haymarket

Get tickets.



