Steel Panther launch Pussywhipped

Steel Panther have issued a promo for the track Pussywhipped.

It’s lifted from their fourth studio outing All You Can Eat, which launched earlier this year via Open E Music.

And, like their previous video for Glory Hole, the clip is for over 18s only.

The band are currently supporting Judas Priest on their US tour, which runs until November 22 – and frontman Michael Starr reveals the experience will be “amazing.”

He says: “I cannot believe we are touring with Judas Priest – one of the most iconic heavy metal bands of all time. We are going to have the most amazing time. If you don’t buy a ticket you must be a Justin Bieber fan.”

Steel Panther have also lined up four 2015 dates in the UK, starting in Manchester on March 6.

Mar 06: Manchester O2 Apollo

Mar 09: Glasgow O2 Academy

Mar 12: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 14: London Wembley SSE Arena