Steel Panther launch Pussywhipped

Steel Panther have issued a promo for the track Pussywhipped.
It’s lifted from their fourth studio outing All You Can Eat, which launched earlier this year via Open E Music.
And, like their previous video for Glory Hole, the clip is for over 18s only.
The band are currently supporting Judas Priest on their US tour, which runs until November 22 – and frontman Michael Starr reveals the experience will be “amazing.”
He says: “I cannot believe we are touring with Judas Priest – one of the most iconic heavy metal bands of all time. We are going to have the most amazing time. If you don’t buy a ticket you must be a Justin Bieber fan.”
Steel Panther have also lined up four 2015 dates in the UK, starting in Manchester on March 6.
Tour dates
Mar 06: Manchester O2 Apollo
Mar 09: Glasgow O2 Academy
Mar 12: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Mar 14: London Wembley SSE Arena