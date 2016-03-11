Statues premiere Dogswamp video

Statues have unveiled their video for Dogswamp.

The track is the Perth hardcore outfit’s first release since their debut album Together We’re Alone was launched last year. It’s also the first to feature new vocalist Alex Shom and drummer Matt Unkovich.

Guitarist Scott Kay says of Dogswamp: “We’re excited to release our first offering for 2016, and our first song with our new members, Alex and Matt. It’s aggressive as always, but we wanted to experiment with a more conventional song structure. We hope you dig it.”

Statues have also made the track available for purchase.