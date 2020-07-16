Static-X release video for their explosive new single Bring You Down

Static-X have released a video for their new single Bring You Down.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s recently released studio album Project Regeneration Vol. 1, with Static-X previously sharing All These Years and Hollow.

Bring You Down features lead vocals from the late Wayne Static, with the core lineup of Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukuda initially planning on having several guest singers on the album.

However, after uncovering isolated vocal recordings by Static while bringing the record together, the trio took the decision to have his voice appear on the majority of album tracks.

Drummer Jay said: “While hearing Wayne’s voice again provided some incredibly emotional moments for us all, the feeling I’ve ultimately got from being in this band and from making music together is fun. I hope that everyone who listens to this album feels the same way.”

While Project Regeneration Vol. 1 was released on a variety of formats last week, a vinyl pressing of the album will follow on August 14.

Static-X: Project Regeneration Vol. 1

The core Static-X lineup of Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukuda reunited for this new album which features vocals from late frontman Wayne Static. This is not to be missed.View Deal

Static-X: Project regeneration Vol. 1

1. Regeneration

2. Hollow

3. Worth Dyin’ For

4. Terminator Oscillator

5. All These Years

6. Accelerate

7. Bring You Down

8. My Destruction

9. Something Of My Own

10. Otsego Placebo

11. Follow

12. Dead Souls