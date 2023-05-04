Star Wars Day 2023: Set your blasters for stun - it’s May the 4th and we have the best gift ideas in the galaxy

May the 4th is officially Star Wars Day - with fans of the long-running sci-fi saga celebrating all things Star Wars both here and in a galaxy far, far away.

The date was adopted by Jedi wannabes faster than an X-Wing on a trench run following the release of Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977, with the arrival of social media introducing the event to a new audience, with the hashtag #MayThe4thBeWithYou now used widely to advertise the occasion. Even the official Star Wars channels get in on the action to share in the fun.

Recent years have seen May 4th’s popularity rise higher than Bespin’s Cloud City thanks to an array of excellent Disney+ (opens in new tab) series including The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book Of Boba Fett, while the video game sector continues to embrace the Star Wars universe with the recently released Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

There are now more Star Wars goodies than ever before to pick up, collect and enjoy. So to mark May 4th, I’ve picked out some of my favourite products that are sure to go down easier than Boba Fett into the tentacled maw of the sarlacc pit.

Star Wars Day: Our products picks

