Spock's Beard add Nocturnes dates

Spock's Beard have confirmed more European tour dates in support of last year's album Brief Nocturnes And Dreamless Sleep.

The journey includes two UK appearances – The Musician, Leicester, on September 17 and The Dome, London, the following night. Support comes from Sixxis.

Their 11th studio outing was their first with vocalist Ted Leonard and drummer Jimmy Keegan, and featured two tracks co-written by former leader Neal Morse. Prog called it “an entrancing work, their best-sounding record to date,” while Classic Rock labelled it “arguably the best album of their 20-year career.”

Bassist Dave Meros said last year: “Our CDs are always different, but it’s Spock’s Beard all the way – a nice cohesive disc where the songs flow into one another.”

Meanwhile, Leonard’s band Enchant have confirmed the launch of The Great Divide, their first album in ten years, in September.

Sep 02: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 03: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Sep 04: Weert De Bosuil, Netherlands

Sep 05: Munchen Backstage, Germany

Sep 06: 2 Days Prog Festival, Veruno, Italy

Sep 07: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany

Sep 09: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Sep 10: Budapest A38, Hungary

Sep 11: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Sep 12: Opole Drumfest, Poland

Sep 13: Berlin C-Club, Germany

Sep 15: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Sep 16: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Sep 17: Leicester The Musician, UK

Sep 18: London The Dome, UK

Sep 19: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Sep 20: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Sep 21: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland