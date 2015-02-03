Special Providence detail Essence Of Change

Hungarian progressive metal/jazz outfit Special Providence will release their fourth album in March, they’ve announced.

Essence Of Change will launch on March 30 via their new label GEP and will be the follow-up to 2012’s Soul Alert. And the band say they decided on the name as 2014 was a year of transition for the group following the departure of keyboardist Zoltan Csery after a 10-year spell.

They say in a statement: “2014 was probably one of the most memorable years in the band’s life with all the major changes and new adventures: The band member change, working on the new material, recording the new album and signing to a new label. These changes have taught us and given us a lot.

“We’ve learned about each other, about relationships, about life itself and above all, to deal with the flow of change which always allows us to be reborn time after time, to be creative, to take on and fight for new things, to change our beliefs and help us evolve.

“That’s why the upcoming album is called Essence Of Change.”

It’s available to pre-order from GEP’s online store and they previously released a promo for the track Northern Lights. View it below.

Keyboardist Zsolt Kaltenecker, guitarist Marton Kertesz, bassist Attila Fehervari and drummer Adam Marko will play a selection of shows across mainland Europe starting in March. They’ve also been confirmed for the Night Of The Prog festival, Denmark on July 19.

Essence Of Change tracklist